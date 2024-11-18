Geoff Swaim Injury: Out for Week 12 with concussion

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Swaim has entered concussion protocol and won't play Thursday against the Steelers, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

Swaim presumably suffered the concussion at some point during the Browns' 35-14 loss to the Saints on Sunday, when he went without a target across nine snaps on offense in addition to playing 13 snaps on special teams. With the Browns facing a quick turnaround for their Week 12 game, it's no surprise that Swaim is already being ruled out from clearing the five-step protocol in time to suit up versus Pittsburgh.