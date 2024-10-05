Geoff Swaim News: Elevated for third time

The Browns elevated Swaim from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Swaim will be elevated for a third straight week to provide depth at tight end in case David Njoku (ankle) is unable to play Sunday against the Commanders. This is the last time Cleveland can call Swaim up from the practice squad, and even if he's inactive for Sunday's contest, he would need to be signed to the active roster in order to suit up for the Browns moving forward.