The Browns signed Swaim to the active roster from the practice squad Wednesday.

Swaim had been elevated for Cleveland's past three contests, so the Browns had to sign the veteran tight end to the 53-man roster in order for him to be available for Sunday's road matchup against the Eagles. In those three games Swaim has played 10, 24 and 20 offensive snaps, respectively, but he's yet to earn his first target of the season.