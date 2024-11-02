George Fant News: Activated off IR

The Seahawks activated Fant (knee) from injured reserve Saturday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Fant was placed on IR in September after suffering a knee injury in Week 1 against Denver. His 21-day practice window opened Oct. 23, and he was able to log a full practice Friday. Fant could start at right tackle Sunday against the Rams unless the Seahawks opt to stick with rookie Michael Jerrell.