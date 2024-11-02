Fantasy Football
George Fant headshot

George Fant News: Activated off IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

The Seahawks activated Fant (knee) from injured reserve Saturday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Fant was placed on IR in September after suffering a knee injury in Week 1 against Denver. His 21-day practice window opened Oct. 23, and he was able to log a full practice Friday. Fant could start at right tackle Sunday against the Rams unless the Seahawks opt to stick with rookie Michael Jerrell.

George Fant
Seattle Seahawks
