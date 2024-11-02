George Fant News: Activated off IR
The Seahawks activated Fant (knee) from injured reserve Saturday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Fant was placed on IR in September after suffering a knee injury in Week 1 against Denver. His 21-day practice window opened Oct. 23, and he was able to log a full practice Friday. Fant could start at right tackle Sunday against the Rams unless the Seahawks opt to stick with rookie Michael Jerrell.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now