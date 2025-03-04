Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
George Fant headshot

George Fant News: Let go by Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Fant was released by the Seahawks on Tuesday, John Boyle of the team's official website reports.

Fant will hit the open market after spending the 2024 campaign in Seattle, appearing in just two games during the year as a result of a pair of knee injuries. The 32-year-old had signed a two-year contract with the Seahawks ahead of 2024, but he'll now look to find his next opportunity elsewhere.

George Fant
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now