George Fant News: Let go by Seattle

Fant was released by the Seahawks on Tuesday, John Boyle of the team's official website reports.

Fant will hit the open market after spending the 2024 campaign in Seattle, appearing in just two games during the year as a result of a pair of knee injuries. The 32-year-old had signed a two-year contract with the Seahawks ahead of 2024, but he'll now look to find his next opportunity elsewhere.