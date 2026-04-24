George Holani News: Door not shut on backfield role
Holani could still have a role in Seattle's running back rotation even after the Seahawks drafted Jadarian Price 32nd overall Thursday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Zach Charbonnet (knee) is likely to miss some regular-season action, leaving Price, Holani and Emanuel Wilson as the top healthy options in a Seahawks backfield that lost Kenneth Walker in free agency. Price had just 15 catches in three years at Notre Dame, so Holani has a clear path to carving out a role in passing situations, at least until Charbonnet returns. Holani had only two catches across 11 regular-season appearances in 2025 but added four receptions in two playoff contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring George Holani See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring George Holani See More