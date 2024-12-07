George Holani News: Elevated for Week 14

The Seahawks elevated Holani from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Holani spent two months on the practice-squad injured list due to an ankle injury, but he was restored from the IL on Nov. 27. He'll be elevated to the active roster for the second time this season, and with Kenneth Walker (ankle) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Holani is slated to serve as the Seahawks' No. 3 running back behind Zach Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh.