George Holani News: Promoted to active roster

Holani was elevated from the practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Holani was active for the Week 14 contest against the Cardinals, catching his lone target for minus-1 yards, and he should add depth in the backfield once again Sunday. Holani is slated to serve as the Seahawks' No. 3 running back behind Zach Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh once again since Kenneth Walker (calf) is doubtful and unlikely to suit up Sunday.