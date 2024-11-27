George Holani News: Restored to practice squad

Holani (ankle) was restored to the practice squad from the practice squad injured list Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Holani suffered an ankle injury in his NFL regular-season debut against the Patriots in Week 2, which caused him to be placed on the practice squad injured list. Now that he's been restored to the practice squad, Holani will be eligible to be elevated to the active roster should the Seahawks require backfield depth and help on special teams.