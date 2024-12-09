Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
George Holani headshot

George Holani News: Reverts to practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 9, 2024

Holani reverted to Seattle's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Holani was active on game day for the second time this season and got two snaps on offense, catching his only target for a one-yard loss. He also logged eight snaps on special teams. Holani appears to be back to full health after spending over two months on the practice squad injured list due to an ankle injury earlier in the campaign.

George Holani
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now