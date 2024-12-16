Fantasy Football
George Holani headshot

George Holani News: Reverts to practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Holani reverted to Seattle's practice squad Monday.

Holani served as the team's third-string running back behind Zach Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh as Kenneth Walker (calf) was out for the second straight week. Holani ended up carrying the ball three times for 10 yards and saw playing time on special teams as well during Sunday's loss to the Packers.

George Holani
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
