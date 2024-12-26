George Holani News: Signed to Seattle's active roster
The Seahawks signed Holani from the practice squad to the active roster Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Holani had been elevated from Seattle's practice squad to the active roster for the three-game maximum, and over that span he turned three carries into 10 yards while adding one catch for minus-1 yard. Now that he's on the 53-man roster, Holani will serve as the Seahawks' No. 3 running back behind Zach Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh due to Kenneth Walker (ankle) being ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Bears.
