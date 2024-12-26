Fantasy Football
George Holani headshot

George Holani News: Signed to Seattle's active roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 26, 2024

The Seahawks signed Holani from the practice squad to the active roster Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Holani had been elevated from Seattle's practice squad to the active roster for the three-game maximum, and over that span he turned three carries into 10 yards while adding one catch for minus-1 yard. Now that he's on the 53-man roster, Holani will serve as the Seahawks' No. 3 running back behind Zach Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh due to Kenneth Walker (ankle) being ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Bears.

