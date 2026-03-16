George Holani News: Signs ERFA tender

Holani signed his exclusive rights free-agent tender with the Seahawks on Monday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Holani spent Weeks 13 through Seattle's divisional-round win against the 49ers on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury, but he did get some run on offense at times in blowouts or when injuries hit the backfield this past season, totaling 27 carries for 83 yards and one touchdown and six catches (on seven targets) for 49 yards in 13 appearances, including playoffs. Now that he's locked in for the 2026 campaign, he should be in the mix for touches Week 1 and beyond behind newcomer Emanuel Wilson with Kenneth Walker in Kansas City and Zach Charbonnet in recovery mode from the torn ACL that he suffered in the aforementioned contest versus San Francisco.