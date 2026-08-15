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George Holani News: Solid with double-digit touches

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Holani rushed 12 times for 42 yards in the Seahawks' 17-7 preseason loss to the Cowboys on Saturday.

Rookie first-round pick Jadarian Price (lower body) did not suit up Saturday, paving the way for Holani's start. The third-year pro finished with team-high figures in rush attempts and rushing yardage, further cementing his status as a top complementary option behind Price and Zach Charbonnet (PUP-knee). Holani could play a key role early in the season given Charbonnet's projected lack of availability, so it remains to be seen how heavily he'll be utilized in a road preseason matchup against the Titans on Sunday, Aug. 23.

George Holani
Seattle Seahawks
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