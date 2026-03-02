George Holani News: Staying in Seattle

The Seahawks tendered Holani to a one-year, league-minimum contract Monday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Holani was an exclusive rights free agent, and by being tendered, he will not be able to negotiate with another team during the offseason. He appeared in 11 regular-season games for the Seahawks in 2025, serving mostly on special teams as a gunner returner with 387 yards on 16 kickoff attempts. He also saw some backfield snaps on offense and finished with 22 carries for 73 yards and one touchdown while catching two passes (on as many targets) for 15 yards. Holani's role next season will depend on Zach Charbonnet's progression in his recovery from a torn ACL, as well as whether unrestricted free agent Kenneth Walker opts to return to Seattle.