Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
George Karlaftis headshot

George Karlaftis Injury: Limited Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Karlaftis (abdomen) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

The third-year pro from Purdue played 33 defensive snaps and recorded four total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, in the Chiefs' Week 9 win over the Buccaneers. However, it now appears he picked up an abdomen injury in the process. Karlaftis' participation Thursday and Friday will likely provide the best indication of whether he can play through the pain in Week 10's matchup against the Broncos.

George Karlaftis
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now