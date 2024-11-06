George Karlaftis Injury: Limited Wednesday

Karlaftis (abdomen) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

The third-year pro from Purdue played 33 defensive snaps and recorded four total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, in the Chiefs' Week 9 win over the Buccaneers. However, it now appears he picked up an abdomen injury in the process. Karlaftis' participation Thursday and Friday will likely provide the best indication of whether he can play through the pain in Week 10's matchup against the Broncos.