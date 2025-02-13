Fantasy Football
George Karlaftis headshot

George Karlaftis News: Gets after QB again in 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Karlaftis recorded 35 tackles (21 solo), including 8.0 sacks, and five passes defensed in 16 games during the regular season.

The defensive end added 13 tackles (nine solo), including 4.0 sacks, in Kansas City's three playoff games. Karlaftis finished with 10.5 sacks during the 2023 regular season and 6.0 as a rookie in 2022. The 2022 first-round pick also played on more than 700 defensive snaps in 2024 for the third year in a row.

George Karlaftis
Kansas City Chiefs
