George Karlaftis News: Logs sack in third straight game

Karlaftis finished Monday's 30-24 overtime win over Tampa Bay with four tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass breakup.

Karlaftis got to Baker Mayfield for a two-yard sack late in the first quarter of Monday's game. That extended his sack streak to three games, and through the first eight games of the regular season he's up to 22 tackles (12 solo), including 4.0 sacks, and two pass breakups.