George Karlaftis News: Not playing against Denver

Karlaftis (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Karlaftis will get some additional rest since the Chiefs have locked in the AFC's No. 1 seed. He'll end his third NFL regular season with 35 tackles (21 solo), including 8.0 sacks, and five pass defenses across 16 games. Charles Omenihu and Felix Anudike-Uzomah are in line to see more defensive snaps due to Karlaftis' absence.