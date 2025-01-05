Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
George Karlaftis headshot

George Karlaftis News: Not playing against Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Karlaftis (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Karlaftis will get some additional rest since the Chiefs have locked in the AFC's No. 1 seed. He'll end his third NFL regular season with 35 tackles (21 solo), including 8.0 sacks, and five pass defenses across 16 games. Charles Omenihu and Felix Anudike-Uzomah are in line to see more defensive snaps due to Karlaftis' absence.

George Karlaftis
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now