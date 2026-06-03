George Karlaftis News: Played through broken hand in 2025

Defensive line coach Joe Cullen said Wednesday that Karlaftis played multiple games with a broken hand in 2025, Pete Sweeney of The Kansas City Star reports.

Despite the serious injury he apparently sustained prior to Week 11 at Denver, Karlaftis only missed one game last season, sitting out in Week 18 when the Chiefs were already eliminated from playoff contention. Now fully healthy, he projects to again play a huge role on the edge for Kansas City in 2026.