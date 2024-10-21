George Kittle Injury: Dealing with foot sprain

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Kittle has a sprained foot and is day-to-day, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

All of the 49ers' top skill-position talents not named Brock Purdy are dealing with some sort of health concern at the moment. RB Christian McCaffrey (Achilles) remains on IR and is unlikely to return this week, WR Brandon Aiyuk suffered ACL and MCL tears in his right ankle Sunday against the Chiefs, and WR Deebo Samuel is hospitalized with pneumonia and doesn't have a timeline for his return, leaving Kittle as the healthiest of the bunch. Still, Kittle may have some practice limitations Wednesday through Friday to ensure he at least is available to Purdy and San Francisco's offense Week 7.