George Kittle Injury: Deemed questionable for Week 8

Kittle (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

After Kittle played 58 of the 49ers' 63 offensive snaps in this past Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Kittle suffered a foot sprain in the contest and was considered day-to-day. Kittle sat out practice Wednesday, but he returned to the field Thursday as a limited participant. He was able to practice again Friday in some capacity, and though he'll take a designation into the weekend, Kittle would seem to be more likely than not to play Sunday. In addition to Kittle, the 49ers are listing wideout Deebo Samuel (illness) as questionable, and both could be primed to fill major roles in the passing game for a 49ers squad that will be without running back Christian McCaffrey (Achilles) and wideouts Brandon Aiyuk (knee) and Jauan Jennings (hip).