George Kittle headshot

George Kittle Injury: Expected to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 26, 2024

Kittle (foot), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kittle suffered a foot sprain in last week's loss to Kansas City. He sat out practice Wednesday, but he returned to the field Thursday and Friday as a limited participant. It looks like the 49ers will have both Kittle and Deebo Samuel (illness) for Sunday's game, but check to make sure Kittle is indeed active for the contest.

George Kittle
San Francisco 49ers
