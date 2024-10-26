George Kittle Injury: Expected to play

Kittle (foot), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kittle suffered a foot sprain in last week's loss to Kansas City. He sat out practice Wednesday, but he returned to the field Thursday and Friday as a limited participant. It looks like the 49ers will have both Kittle and Deebo Samuel (illness) for Sunday's game, but check to make sure Kittle is indeed active for the contest.