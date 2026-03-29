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George Kittle Injury: GM hopes for Week 1 return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

49ers general manager John Lynch told reporters Sunday that he is "hopeful" that Kittle (Achilles) will be available for Week 1 of the 2026 season, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Lynch noted that Kittle is progressing well in his recovery from a torn right Achilles that he suffered in the 49ers' NFC wild-card win over the Eagles in January. Working in Kittle's favor is the fact that he suffered a clear tear near the soleus muscle higher up the Achilles, which typically takes less time to recover, but whether the veteran tight end will be available for the start of the regular season will ultimately come down to his participation in training camp in July and August. Jake Tonges (foot) would be slated to serve as the Niners' TE1 to open the 2026 season if Kittle is not ready to return by then.

George Kittle
San Francisco 49ers
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