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George Kittle Injury: Has chance to play Week 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Kittle (Achilles) visited with Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Wednesday and remains ahead of schedule in his recovery with a chance to play Week 1 against the Rams, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It was deemed an "encouraging" visit, per Schefter, after ElAttrache performed Kittle's surgery on his torn Achilles last season. Kittle has been aiming for a Week 1 return all along, and it appears to be attainable 21 days ahead of the Niners' kickoff with the Rams in Australia.

George Kittle
San Francisco 49ers
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