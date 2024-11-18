George Kittle Injury: In line to practice Wednesday

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that the 49ers expect Kittle (hamstring) to practice Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Kittle came out of a Week 10 win at Tampa Bay with hamstring irritation that capped him to a pair of limited practices during Week 11 prep. While he ultimately was inactive for Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, Shanahan noted the tight end was "close" to being able to suit up. Kittle's activity level Wednesday may set the tone for the rest of the week, but it appears as if he'll miss just one game as a result of the injury.