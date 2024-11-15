George Kittle Injury: Listed as questionable

Kittle (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Seattle, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Kittle was a limited practice participant Thursday and Friday after sitting out Wednesday. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that he expects Kittle to play, but fantasy managers will still want to make sure the tight end avoids the inactive list ahead of a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday. Eric Saubert likely will step in as the starter if Kittle ends up inactive.