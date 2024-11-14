Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
George Kittle headshot

George Kittle Injury: Logs limited practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 14, 2024 at 4:41pm

Kittle (hamstring) was limited in practice Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Before Kittle was held out of Wednesday's session due to what has been termed hamstring irritation by Kyle Shanahan, the coach himself relayed little concern about the tight end's potential to play Sunday against the Seahawks, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. Kittle took a step in the right direction Thursday, but he still may need to log a full practice Friday in order to head into the weekend sans a designation.

George Kittle
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now