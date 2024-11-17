George Kittle Injury: Officially inactive Sunday

Kittle (hamstring) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Seahawks, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

Kittle has dealt with a few injuries this season, including a hamstring issue that capped him to two limited practices during Week 11 prep and left him questionable for Sunday's game. Having said that, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported early Sunday morning that Kittle wasn't likely to play, with his availability subject to a pregame warmup. With inactive status now confirmed for Kittle, he'll miss his second contest of the campaign. Per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, fellow TE Eric Saubert is dealing with an illness but expected to play, which could mean Jake Tonges and Brayden Willis get more snaps at the position than expected.