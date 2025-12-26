Kittle exited this past Monday's win at Indianapolis due to what eventually was deemed to be a mid-to-low ankle sprain. He wasn't able to practice Wednesday or Thursday, and GM John Lynch told KNBR San Francisco on Friday that Kittle likely will be a game-time decision for Week 17 action. Coach Kyle Shanahan later relayed to Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com that Kittle said he'll have a better idea of his potential to play this weekend by Saturday. In any case, the 49ers will make a decision on Kittle's availability by about 90 minutes before Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. If Kittle doesn't suit up, Jake Tonges and Luke Farrell would be inline for significant jumps in snap counts and potential target shares.