George Kittle Injury: Questionable for Week 18
Kittle (ankle/hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Kittle returned to a limited practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday. He doesn't have anything to play for in terms of playoff implications or contract incentives, but that doesn't mean he won't give it a go ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.
