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George Kittle Injury: Says he's ahead of schedule

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Kittle (Achilles) said Wednesday that he's "doing great" and is "ahead of schedule" in his rehab, ESPN.com's Nick Wagoner reports.

Kittle, coach Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch have all said Week 1 is the goal, with Kittle noting Wednesday that his surgeon (Dr. Neal ElAttrache) also said it was a realistic goal (back in mid-January when he underwent surgery). While he hasn't been cleared for football activities, Kittle remains a consistent presence at San Francisco's OTAs, doing side work and running with trainers. After Wednesday's practice, Kittle said it was the most he's run since suffering the Achilles tear Jan. 11. Wagoner notes that the NFL's schedule won't help Kittle's bid to play Week 1, as the 49ers have a long haul to Australia on Sept. 2 ahead of their Sept. 11 matchup with the Rams in Melbourne.

George Kittle
San Francisco 49ers
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