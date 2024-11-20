George Kittle Injury: Set for limited practice Wednesday

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Kittle (hamstring) will be a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Kittle sat out this past Sunday's defeat to the Seahawks due to hamstring irritation that he sustained one week prior. Shanahan told Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com on Monday that Kittle was "close" to playing Week 11, but the tight end may need to practice in full by week's end in order to sidestep a designation for Sunday's game at Green Bay.