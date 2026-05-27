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George Kittle Injury: Still targeting Week 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Kittle (Achilles) said Wednesday that he is still targeting the 49ers' regular-season opener against the Rams in Week 1 as his return date, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Kittle acknowledged the challenge of completing his rehab in time for Week 1, though he noted that "I was told it's not a crazy goal." Optimism surrounding his recovery has remained steady throughout the offseason, aided by the fact that he suffered what surgeon and team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache described as a "best-case scenario" Achilles tear near the soleus muscle, as Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. GM John Lynch said late March that he's "hopeful" Kittle will be available Week 1. Still, given the timing of the injury he suffered during San Francisco's wild-card win over the Eagles in January, and how capable No. 2 tight end Jake Tonges (foot) looked across his spot starts in 2025, the 49ers are expected to take every precaution with Kittle's recovery process.

George Kittle
San Francisco 49ers
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