George Kittle Injury: Unlikely to play Sunday

Kittle (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Seattle, is unlikely to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 49ers will see how he feels pregame, according to the report, so there may still be a chance he can play but the team isn't optimistic. Kittle was a limited practice participant Thursday and Friday after sitting out Wednesday. Fantasy managers will want to check the inactive list ahead of a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday as a result. Eric Saubert likely will step in as the starter if Kittle ends up inactive.