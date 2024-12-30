George Kittle News: Another 100-yard effort

Kittle corralled all eight of his targets for 112 receiving yards in Monday's 40-34 loss to the Lions.

Kittle was able to crack the century mark in receiving yards in consecutive games and for the third time over his last four appearances. Monday's strong showing also propelled the superstar tight end to his fourth 1,000-yard season in eight years as a pro. Kittle will look to put a bow on a stellar fantasy campaign in Week 18 against the Cardinals, but he may be without the services of starting quarterback Brock Purdy (elbow) after the latter exited Monday's loss to injury.