George Kittle News: Clear for TNF

Kittle (ribs) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game at Seattle, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Kittle was listed as limited on Monday's estimated practice report due to a lingering rib injury. He then was capped at Tuesday's walkthrough and full Wednesday, which was enough for the eighth-year pro to be able to suit up Week 6. Kittle thus will be facing a Seahawks defense Thursday that has allowed the 10th-most YPT (7.7) to opposing tight ends this season.