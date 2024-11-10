George Kittle News: Continues to ball out

Kittle had three receptions on four targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Buccaneers.

Kittle continued his dominant fantasy campaign by scoring his seventh touchdown through eight active games. The star tight end had picked up the slack offensively while the 49ers suffered multiple injuries to key players over the first half of the season. With the team welcoming back star tailback Christian McCaffrey (Achilles) on Sunday, it was a positive sign to see the tight end still posting big fantasy numbers as the offense returns to full strength. Kittle continues to be one of the top options at his position heading into a Week 11 matchup against Seattle.