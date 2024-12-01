George Kittle News: Just one catch Sunday

Kittle had one reception (on two targets) for seven yards in Sunday's 35-10 loss to Buffalo.

The 49ers threw for just 94 yards on the road in a snowstorm in Buffalo, resulting in paltry stat lines for Kittle and most of the team's other pass catchers in the blowout loss. The star tight end had been on an absolute tear this season, so fantasy managers should write Sunday's poor showing off as an anomaly. The 49ers return home to California for next Sunday's matchup against the Bears, which should ease any concerns Kittle's shareholders heading into Week 14.