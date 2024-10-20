George Kittle News: Leads battered receiving crew

Kittle corralled six of seven targets for 92 yards in Sunday's 28-18 loss to the Chiefs.

Kittle finished as the 49ers' leading receiver after both Deebo Samuel (illness) and Brandon Aiyuk (knee) exited Sunday's contest early. The 30-year-old Kittle wasn't able to extend his touchdown streak to five games in the loss, but he finished with his highest yardage total of the season. San Francisco may have to lean on its star tight end even more down the stretch if Aiyuk's MRI results reveal a torn ACL like the team fears he suffered. Either way, Kittle remains a top fantasy option heading into a Week 8 matchup against Dallas.