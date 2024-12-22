George Kittle News: Leads team with 106 yards

Kittle corralled eight of nine targets for 106 yards in Sunday's 29-17 loss to the Dolphins.

Kittle led the 49ers in receiving Sunday en route to his third game with 100 or more receiving yards this season. The star tight end brought his season line up to 68-967-8 in 13 starts, putting him just 33 yards shy of his fourth career 1,000-yard campaign. Kittle has a great shot at reaching that achievement in Week 17 when the 49ers host the Lions for Monday Night Football.