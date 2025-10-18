Kittle thus is set for his first game action since San Francisco's Week 1 win at Seattle, when he suffered a torn hamstring. The state of the 49ers offense is much different six weeks later, with QB Brock Purdy sidelined again due to a lingering turf toe injury and multiple injuries impacting the receiving corps. Kittle will be in the mix for passes from fill-in signal-caller Mac Jones along with WRs Jauan Jennings, Kendrick Bourne and Demarcus Robinson, RB Christian McCaffrey and fellow TE Jake Tonges.