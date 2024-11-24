George Kittle News: Returns with authority

Kittle (hamstring) caught all six of his targets for 82 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-10 loss to Green Bay.

Kittle returned from a one-game absence to find his quarterback Brock Purdy (shoulder) missing in action. The 31-year-old Kittle made the most of his opportunities Sunday, producing his second three-game scoring streak this season. The star tight end is up to 49 receptions for 642 yards and eight touchdowns over nine active games. Kittle would benefit greatly from the return of Purdy should the signal-caller heal up ahead of next Sunday's tilt against the Bills.