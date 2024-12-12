George Kittle News: Team-high yardage total in loss

Kittle secured four of seven targets for 61 yards in the 49ers' 12-6 loss to the Rams on Thursday night.

Kittle co-led the 49ers in receptions while comfortably setting the pace in receiving yards. While the talented tight end's performance was nowhere near the caliber of the season-best 151-yard effort he put up against the Bears in Week 14, he's now eclipsed 60 receiving yards in five of the last seven contests heading into a Week 16 road matchup against the Dolphins on Sunday, Dec. 22.