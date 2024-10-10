George Kittle News: Two-touchdown night in win

Kittle secured five of six targets for 58 yards and two touchdowns in the 49ers' 36-24 win over the Seahawks on Thursday night.

Kittle recorded a team-high amount of receptions and targets while finishing second in receiving yards. The talented tight end also recorded touchdown grabs of 10 and nine yards in the third and fourth quarters, respectively, extending his scoring streak to four games and pushing his season total to five TDs over five games. Kittle has no fewer than four receptions in any contest this season, encouragingly stable usage heading into a Week 7 home Super Bowl rematch against the Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 20.