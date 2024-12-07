George Odum Injury: Placed on IR due to knee injury
The 49ers placed Odum (knee) on injured reserve Saturday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Odum popped up on Thursday's injury report due to a knee injury, and it appears serious enough to warrant a multi-game absence. He'll be required to miss at least the next four regular-season games, making Week 18 against the Cardinals on Sunday, Jan. 5 the earliest he could return. Tashaun Gipson and Malik Mustapha will serve as the 49ers' backup safeties behind Ji'Ayir Brown and Talanoa Hufanga (wrist) due to Odum's injury.
