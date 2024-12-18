Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
George Pickens headshot

George Pickens Injury: Doing position drills again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Pickens (hamstring) is doing some position drills Wednesday, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Pickens was also spotted Tuesday doing individual/position drills, but the Steelers then listed him as a non-participant after holding a walk-through practice. It's unclear at this point if he has a real shot to play Saturday against the Ravens, after being ruled out last Friday for an eventual loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

George Pickens
Pittsburgh Steelers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now