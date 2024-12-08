George Pickens Injury: Inactive Sunday

Pickens (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Pickens -- who approached Sunday's contest listed as questionable -- was added to the Steelers' Week 14 injury report after being deemed limited at Friday's practice. Evidently, the wideout's pre-game warmups didn't go as hoped, and Pickens will target a possible return to action next weekend against the Eagles. In his absence, Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin, Mike Williams, Ben Skowronek and Scotty Miller are available to handle Pittsburgh's wide receiver duties in Week 14.