George Pickens headshot

George Pickens Injury: Limited on practice estimate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Pickens (hamstring) was listed as limited on Sunday's practice estimate, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

The Steelers faced the Ravens on Saturday, so while the team didn't actually practice Sunday, Pickens' limited listing is notable nonetheless, considering he didn't practice leading up to Week 16 action. The wideout has missed the Steelers' last three games, but head coach Mike Tomlin noted earlier Sunday that Pickens is among the team's injured players who has a "real chance" to play against the Chiefs on Wednesday.

George Pickens
Pittsburgh Steelers
More Stats & News
