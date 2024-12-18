George Pickens Injury: Listed as DNP again Wednesday
Pickens (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant in practice Wednesday, Dale Lolley of the Steelers' official site reports.
For the second consecutive day, Pickens did position drills on the side but went down as a non-participant on the official injury report. Pittsburgh's No. 1 wide receiver seems to be tracking toward a third consecutive absence Saturday against the Ravens, but Thursday's injury report will provide clarity on his chances of suiting up.
